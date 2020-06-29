Neighbours spoilers: Heather Schilling helps Toadie Rebecchi!

Toadie Rebecchi is in for a surprise when Dee's criminal mum Heather agrees to help with the police plan to find Toadie's kidnapped son, Hugo on Neighbours

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) vowed he would have nothing more to do with Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong), who once almost fatally poisoned his late wife, Sonya on Neighbours.

But now, in an unexpected turn of events, Heather is in a position to help reunite Toadie with his son, Hugo who has been kidnapped by Heather’s scheming daughter, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West).

Toadie is not at all happy about Heather’s involvement. But Heather’s other daughter and Toadie’s first wife, Dee Bliss encourages him to go along with the plan.

Heather phones Andrea and the pair arrange to meet.

But the waiting proves too much for Toadie, who suddenly charges into the middle of the police operation!

Will Toadie ruin his chance to get his son back?

Meanwhile, back on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) week with foster teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is coming to an end.

The fellas arrange a family BBQ as a send-off.

Emmett has never felt so included.

Could it be he is starting to change his mind about moving on to another family?

