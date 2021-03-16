Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix and Brent’s rivalry causes an ACCIDENT!

When Hendrix and Brent agree to take part in Jane's Year 13 project on Neighbours, somebody has an unfortunate accident...

There is no love lost between Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The teenagers can’t stand being in the same classroom at Erinsborough High School.

However, teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has had an idea for a Year 13 intitative.

But it involves Hendrix and Brent working together.

Jane is thrilled when headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) gives the go ahead for Jane’s idea.

Hendrix reluctantly agrees to get on board, and practice his cooking skills.

Meanwhile, Brent decides to use the trial as an opportunity to focus on his textiles.

But is pushing rivals Hendrix and Brent together a disaster waiting to happen?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is trying to get used to having Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) living at the Brennan house.

Nicolette has been hired back as a caregiver for Chloe and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram).

During a fun family day, Fay notices the awkward dynamic between Chloe and Nicolette.

She jumps to the conclusion there is some kind of romantic chemistry happening between the ladies.

But Fay doesn’t realise, she couldn’t be further from the truth!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5