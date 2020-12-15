Neighbours spoilers: Will Hendrix Greyson PUNCH rival Ollie Sudekis?

Uh-oh, it looks like it's all about to kick-off between Hendrix Greyson and bad lad Ollie! Find out why on today's episode of Neighbours...

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is not the biggest fan of his troublemaking classmate, Ollie Sudekis (Ellmir Asipi) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

So when he finds out it was Ollie who reported him to the police for driving unlicenced, the teenager is not happy!

Hendrix storms down to The Waterhole to confront Ollie, where it all threatens to kick-off between the lads…

Is Hendrix about to get himself into even more trouble by fighting in public?

Meanwhile, things are still complicated for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

Although she recently found out Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher) was responsible for bashing Levi Canning (Richie Morris) several years ago, she can’t ignore the sparks of attraction between them.

But as Bea continues to visit Nathan in hospital, following his unfortunate recent accident outside The Waterhole, she notices Levi seems down-in-the-dumps about it.

Wondering what’s going on, Bea pushes Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) for some answers and discovers Levi has SECRET feelings for her!

So now Bea has TWO fellas interested in her! But WHO does she prefer: Levi or Nathan?

Elsewhere, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is still convinced her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) has feelings for her.

Will Sheila go get her man back?

Neighbours is taking a break for Christmas and will return on Monday 4th January at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5