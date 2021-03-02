Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson causes BIG trouble!

Hendrix Greyson has some major explaining to do after rival Brent's confidential records are "accidentally" leaked online on Neighbours!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is the cause of BIG trouble at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) have a crisis on their hands after student, Brent Colefax’s (Texas Watterston) confidential records are leaked online for all to see!

Hendrix is horrified by his actions, following his latest angry showdown with Brent.

But by the time Hendrix comes clean about his bad behaviour, the damage has already been done…

Will Brent decide his first day at Erinsborough High School is also his last?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) returns to Ramsay Street after her trip back to Adelaide to visit the rest of the Brennan family.

However, Chloe’s brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) is in for a SHOCK when he discovers Chloe is refusing to get involved with their mum Fay’s “bucket list”.

When Aaron confronts Chloe about the issue, she stands by her decision.

Is Chloe refusing to accept that Fay, who has Huntington’s disease, is getting worse and time may be running out for their mum?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is grateful to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) for her help as his temporary PA.

Toadie invites Melanie out for dinner.

But then he realises it’s Valentine’s Day!

Will Melanie get the wrong idea and think Toadie is making a romantic move?

Uh-oh!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5