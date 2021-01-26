Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson is in BIG trouble!

Hendrix Greyson is in deep, deep trouble after betting and losing No.24 to Kane on Neighbours! How long before Chloe finds out what he's done?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has decided to rent out No.24. But little does she know, her stepson, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has just gambled the house away in a game of blackjack on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

After betting and losing the house to bad boy, Kane Jones (Barry Conrad), Hendrix’s world has been turned upside down.

With no way to stop Kane from doing what he wants with the house, how long will it be before Chloe discovers what Hendrix has done?

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) money troubles go from bad to worse, when she discovers sleazy businessman, Ricardo Romano (Andrew Bongiorno) is not only suing her for the money and winning lottery card she stole from his late dad… but also for damages!

With her debt mounting, Nicolette desperately needs some BIG money… and fast.

But is Nicolette’s luck about to come in, when she strikes up a conversation with Kane during their community service, and he offers her the chance to win some money playing blackjack…

