Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Hendrix Greyson delete CCTV footage?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) comes to the rescue of Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) again after Harold’s Cafe is trashed on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jay should have known better than to let bad lad, Ollie Sudekis (Ellmir Asipi) have their own private party at Jay’s mum, Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) place of business.

Hendrix and Jay attempt to clean-up the Cafe before anyone finds out.

Hendrix puts his new job at Lassiters on the line when he secretly deletes some CCTV footage of the complex which could incriminate Jay.

But then policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) starts asking some questions…

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) still has a problem with the way his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has been taking sides over her marriage bust-up.

Yashvi seems to think the break-up is all her dad, Shane’s (Nicholas Coghlan) fault since his drug addiction was what first started to drive the couple apart.

But is Yashvi about to make a startling discovery that will make her realise she might have been too hard on Shane all this time…

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) doesn’t intend to make life easy for Hendrix at Lassiters.

And when the hotel’s newest employee is late for his first day at work, he finds himself demoted to boring laundry duty!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5