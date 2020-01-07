Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson comes to Chloe Brennan’s rescue!

Chloe Brennan is in for a surprise when stepson Hendrix Greyson unexpectedly offers to help her with a crisis at Lassiters on Neighbours!

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is still determined to prove she’s got what it takes to be General Manager at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But her long working hours are starting to take a toll on Chloe’s marriage to Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards). So when an already stressed-out Chloe loses half of an important financial report she was working on, she’s about ready to SNAP!

That is, until Chloe’s troublesome teenage stepson Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) unexpectedly offers to help! Could it be these two are ready to move past their recent troubles and repair their relationship?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is not happy when she finds out Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) have not been keeping their distance from each other, as they agreed.

Susan warned the pair she would have no choice but to tell Finn’s girlfriend and Elly’s sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) what’s been going on, if things carry on the way they are.

But will Susan have sympathy with new mum Elly when she reveals why she really wants Finn’s help with her new baby daughter, Aster?

Meanwhile, Finn comes up with an unexpected way to refocus his attention on Bea. What does he have planned?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5