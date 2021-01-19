Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson is afraid after DEATH THREAT!

Hendrix Greyson has been left reeling after THAT chilling Christmas present from Kane on Neighbours. But where can he get $10,000 to settle his debt?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is afraid for his life after receiving a chilling death threat from bad boy, Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

But where is Hendrix going to find $10,000 to pay back Kane, after losing big time in their latest game of blackjack?

With his life on the line, Hendrix turns to buddy, Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) for help. After all, Jay was at the same blackjack game and knows about Kane’s dangerous reputation.

With time running out, Jay suggests a desperate plan that could help solve Hendrix’s problem and settle his debt with Kane.

But WHAT is Jay’s plan?

Meanwhile, the Rebecchi family’s Christmas celebrations are coming to a close.

With a little matchmaking help from her youngest daughter, Kirsha (Vani Dhir), Dipi (Sharon Johal) has begun to wonder if there’s still a chance for her and husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) to save their marriage, despite her recent affair with married businessman, Pierce Greyson.

But has Dipi left it too late to make things right with Shane?

