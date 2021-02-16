Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson returns to Erinsborough High

Hendrix Greyson goes back to high school on today's episode of Neighbours. He quickly discovers he's no longer the cool kid!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) couldn’t believe it when his acting guardians, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) suggested the teenager go back to school and repeat Year 12 on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But still hoping to impress ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) with his commitment, Hendrix has decided to give it a go.

However, since all his friends have now graduated, poor Hendrix quickly discovers he’s the unpopular new kid with no friends.

After finding his school locker vandalised, Hendrix SNAPS!

Will his first day back at Erinsborough High School also be his last?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have managed to reunite brothers, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

The brothers are pleased to see each other. But the question is, what happens next?

There’s no room in emergency accommodation for runaway Brent.

So are Aaron and David prepared to open up their home again to rebel Brent?

Hmm, remember all the trouble Brent caused last time around?

Elsewhere, Harlow is struggling to move on after her break-up with boyfriend, Hendrix.

Hendrix keeps messaging Harlow and appears to be holding out hope of them getting back together.

However, when Harlow makes an unexpected discovery about Hendrix, she is left feeling angry and hurt…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5