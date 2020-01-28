Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson flirts with Harlow Robinson!

Hendrix is intrigued to discover Harlow may have a crush on him on Neighbours. So the cheeky teenager decides to put his theory to the test!

Remember when cheeky Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) made an unwanted move on Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) at the school dance last year on Neighbours (1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Now the teenage lad thinks he might be in with a chance for REAL with Harlow, after she admired his shirtless prowess in the corridor at Erinsbrough High School!

Pretending he wants to visit Clementine the cat, Hendrix visits Harlow at Number 22 to test out his theory she has a crush on him.

But is acting all macho and doing stuff like one-armed push-ups at school really the way for Hendrix to impress a gal like Harlow?

Elsewhere in Erinsbrough, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has some big ideas for the Lassiters Mardi Gras float as part of the annual gay and lesbian Pride celebrations.

Chloe wants to deliver something spectacular and once again prove to her critics that she’s got what it takes to be General Manager at Lassiters.

With boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) still monitoring her every move, can Chloe pull out all the stops for Mardi Gras?

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is starting to worry he’ll never get his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) back.

Since the truth came out about Shane’s kiss with co-worker Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), angry Dipi has moved in with Gary Canning (Damien Richadson) and his mum Sheila (Colette Mann) at Number 26.

But is Dipi starting to get too comfortable at the Canning house. And is Gary becoming a real obstacle standing in the way of Shane repairing his marriage?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5