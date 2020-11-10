Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson helps Harlow Robinson CHEAT!

Hendrix Greyson will do anything to help his stressed-out girlfriend Harlow with her school exams on Neighbours... including CHEATING!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is ready to do whatever it takes to help his stressed-out girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) with her end-of-year school exams on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Even cheating!

While Harlow is stressing out over her Biology exam, Hendrix sends her some photos of an advanced exam paper, so she’ll be able to cheat!

However, suddenly realising the error of his ways, Hendrix decides he must DELETE the photos from Harlow’s phone before she has a chance to see them…

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still not happy with Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) hanging around Erinsborough.

Not only are the two nurses working together at the hospital but now it seems Audrey wants to play a bigger part in Nicolette’s new life in Erinsborough.

So when Audrey once again hassles Nicolette about paying back the money they won after stealing a lottery ticket from a deceased patient back in Canberra, Nicolette SNAPS!

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is worried about his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) who seems really down-in-the-dumps after her break-up with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).

Is it just heartbreak Sheila is going through? Or is something more serious going on?

