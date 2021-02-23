Neighbours spoilers: Is Hendrix Greyson JEALOUS of Harlow and Brent?

Hendrix Greyson sees red when he catches his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson having a heart-to-heart with bad lad, Brent Colefax on Neighbours...

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) still isn’t over his break-up with girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix is still desperate to make things up to Harlow, and hopes she will give him another chance.

However, when Hendrix sees Harlow having a heart-to-heart with Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), he’s furious.

The last time Brent was in Erinsborough, he tried to force a kiss on Harlow.

Hendrix can’t believe Harlow is giving Brent another chance when she won’t move past the mistakes he has made.

But when Hendrix blows-up and warns Brent to steer clear, will he just make things worse between him and Harlow?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is confident he has finally exposed Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) true colours to his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

However, Paul, David and Aaron are all in for a SHOCK when Brent reveals what really happened between him and Nicolette during that shifty exchange down at the Lassiters Complex.

Will Paul call a ceasefire with Nicolette? Or continue to plot against her?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5