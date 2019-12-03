Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson kisses Chloe Brennan!

Hendrix Greyson's secret feelings for future stepmum Chloe Brennan get the better of him when he decides to kiss Chloe on Neighbours! Uh-oh...

With Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) wedding fast approaching on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Pierce’s teenage son Hendrix (Benny Turland) is still hoping to throw a spanner in the works.

Hendrix, who has secret feelings for future stepmum Chloe, is only too happy to step in as a replacement when Pierce is too busy with work dramas at Lassiters to attend a wedding rehearsal with Chloe.

However, in the excitement of the make-believe fantasy of being Chloe’s other half, Hendrix gets rather carried away in the moment and decides to kiss Chloe!

Uh-oh, has Hendrix gone too far?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is shocked after coming face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) at the fight club.

Not willing to put Bea at risk, Ned skips his grudge match and does a runner. However, Ned is soon to discover he has now made a dangerous enemy of fellow fighter Kane Jones (Barry Conrad)…

ALSO, it’s bad news for Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) when he is forced to sell some of his Lassiters shares to Pierce because of the payouts involved in the action against the hotel over the recent sex tape scandal.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5