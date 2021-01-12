Neighbours spoilers: Is Hendrix Greyson about to lose BIG TIME?

After outsmarting bad boy Kane in a game of blackjack, Hendrix Greyson and Jay plan to gamble again on Neighbours. But is their luck about to run out?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) appears to be on a roll after winning BIG in game of blackjack arranged by bad boy, Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix’s girlfrend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is impressed to see him flash with the cash.

Although, only neighbour, Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) knows how Hendrix really came into the money.

When Kane texts about another private game at Lassiters, both boys are tempted to get back in the game.

However, come game day, Jay is unable to attend due to some drama at the Rebecchi house.

Without his wingman, is Hendrix about to lose big time?

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) confides in Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) about NOT owning the uniform designs she has been passing off as her own.

They belong to the airline that flight attendant, Amy used to work for!

With the clock ticking and Amy under contract to deliver a redesign of the staff uniforms at Lassiters, can Shane convince Amy to stick around in Erinsborough and deliver some NEW designs instead?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5