Neighbours spoilers: Will Hendrix Greyson team-up with Paul Robinson?

There's no love lost between Hendrix Greyson and Paul Robinson on Neighbours. So WHY does Hendrix suddenly want Paul's help?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is out to get even with rival, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix and Brent are both in BIG trouble after the accident in the classroom.

But Brent manages to score points with teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

The teenager has an idea to create blankets for homeless people out of discarded advertising materials.

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) thinks Brent’s idea is great.

But this annoys Hendrix even more and he starts plotting!

Hendrix is determined to get Brent out of the picture…

The only other person who dislikes Brent as much as Hendrix is… Paul Robinson!

Will Paul agree to team-up with Hendrix?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is worried about his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

Susan has been re-reading the book, The Devil You Know, about the killer crimes of the late Finn Kelly.

Susan is still annoyed that author, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) has painted the Kennedy family as villains in the book.

Susan wants a chance to set the record straight.

Will she agree to team-up with Olivia on a new version of the book?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5