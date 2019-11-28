Neighbours spoilers: WHO was the hit and run driver?

As David Tanaka is rushed to hospital on Neighbours, Paul Robinson is horrified by the thought his wife Terese Willis is to blame for the crime...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is rushed to hospital after the hit and run, after being discovered by his step-mum Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

It’s not looking good for David and his dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and David’s husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) reel from the news when Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) reveals that David has lost one of his kidneys in the accident.

But Paul is left with more troubling news when he discovers Terese was first at the accident scene and has started drinking again. Could it be Terese was drink-driving and accidentally hit David on his bike?

Meanwhile, Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) and her boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are out for a drive when they notice the headlight cover is broken on the front of the vehicle.

How did Kyle break the headlight?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) pushes ahead with the legal action against Lassiters over the sex tape scandal.

However, when Toadie’s brother Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) offers to help him with the workload, it starts to create more tension between Shane and his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal).

Dipi is worried the legal action will hurt Lassiters and possibly put Harold’s out of business.

So how will Toadie react when Dipi approaches him and warns him NOT to get Shane involved in the legal dealings?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5