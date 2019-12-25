Neighbours spoilers: Hostage HORROR on Christmas Day!

Christmas Day takes a terrifying turn for Elly Conway and Finn Kelly when an unwelcome guest arrives at the Kennedy house on Neighbours...

Ho-ho-ho! It’s Christmas Day on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings). Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot of festive cheer to be found in Erinsborough because Paul Robinson’s (played by Stefan Dennis) killer son Robert (Adam Hunter) is on the loose!

After making his escape from the hospital, Robert steals an ambulance and drives off in the direction of Ramsay Street…

Meanwhile, Paul and his family are on lockdown after the news of Robert’s escape.

But Paul is furious that Robert didn’t stick to his part of the deal and go through with the kidney transplant to save half-brother David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) life.

With David still in need of the life-saving transplant, what can Paul and David’s desperate husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) do now?

Back on Ramsay Street, an exhausted and heavily pregnant Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) decides to stay home alone to rest.

But she soon regrets her decision when she has a terrifying run-in with an uninvited guest and suddenly finds herself going into labour…

Meanwhile, with the police searching the area for fugitive Robert, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) wonders if the Christmas concert at Lassiters, held in memory of his late wife Sonya shoud be cancelled.

Or is it up to Toadie and some of the other Ramsay Street residents to spread a bit of Christmas cheer?

