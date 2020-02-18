Neighbours spoilers: Jack Callahan returns to Ramsay Street!

Jack arrives in Erinsborough for crisis talks with girlfriend Paige on Neighbours. But is it too late for the couple to save their relationship?

It was supposed to be a happy ending for Paige Smith (played by Olympia Valance) and Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley) when they left Ramsay Street in 2018 and moved to Queensland with their young son, Gabe.

But now it looks like the couple’s relationship has run into BIG trouble…

As Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) approaches its 35th anniversary next month, Jack is the latest former Ramsay Street resident to make a return to Erinsborough.

Jack is back to see what’s next for his and Paige’s relationship. Are the couple doomed?

Paige doesn’t know what to expect and starts to suspect Jack might be having an affair and is coming to break the news.

But things take an unexpected turn when Paige finds Jack seeking advice from Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan), another former Ramsay Street resident!

How do these two know each other?

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) seem to be getting back on track after the undercover mission to bring down dodgy baddie, Zenin Alexio.

Now all that mucky business is sorted, Yashvi also wants to see Ned and her dad Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) start to get along better.

Shane has never been Ned’s biggest fan.

But when Shane and his brother Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) agree to include Ned in their home beer brewing antics, could this be the perfect opportunity for Shane to call a truce with Ned?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) is back home after his mystery trip.

When word gets out that Gary has been to London to visit Prue Wallace, he pops over to see Prue’s teenage daughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) with some BIG news!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5