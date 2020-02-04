Neighbours spoilers: Jane Harris returns to Erinsborough!

There's a surprise for Paul and Terese this week on Neighbours when they discover Jane is back in town. But what brings her back to Erinsborough?

When Jane was last in Erinsborough, she began a romance with friend and former Ramsay Street neighbour, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

However, when it became clear Paul was really still in love with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Jane left town broken hearted.

So Paul and Terese are both surprised when Jane unexpectedly returns and reveals she is staying at Lassiters.

But when questioned, Jane remains mysterious about the REAL reason she has returned.

What is going on with Jane?

Elsewhere, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) confides in girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her aunt Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) about the difficult relationship he had with his dad, Trent.

Finn reveals his dad was a loving man but had problems with alcohol. They lost touch years ago and Finn has no idea where his father is now…

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is determined to trap Zenin Alexio (Axle Whitehead) and stop him menacing him and his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Ned has a plan and gets a reluctant Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) to help him play a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Zenin and his cronies.

But will Ned’s plan end up putting Yashvi in even greater danger?

