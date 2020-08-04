Neighbours spoilers: Jane Harris returns to Erinsborough

Former Ramsay Street resident Jane is back in town again on Neighbours. But she doesn't get a warm welcome from her daughter, Nicolette...

Just when Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) has her bags packed, ready to return home to Canberra, her estranged mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) arrives in Erinsborough on Neighbours!

But there’s been a BIG family fallout between the pair and Nicolette isn’t keen to see her mum.

However, after some well-meaning interference from some of the residents of Ramsay Street, Jane and Nicolette eventally sit down for a heart-to-heart at The Waterhole.

But it’s not long before bitter feelings from the past resurface…

WHY is Nicolette still harbouring a grudge against Jane? And WHY does Jane blame Nicolette for sabotaging her marriage to Des Clarke?

It doesn’t look like a reunion is on the cards for these two anytime soon.

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has agreed to his husband, Aaron Brennan’s (Matt Wilson) idea to let Emmett Donaldson’s (Ezra Justin) teenage brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) stay with them at Number 32.

At first it looks like rebel Brent has turned over a new leaf as he enjoys spending time with his kid brother.

However, while Aaron is busy indoors, Brent convinces Emmett to climb onto the roof of the house with him!

Just as Aaron discovers what the brothers are up to, one of them slips and disaster strikes…

Neighbours continues weekdays