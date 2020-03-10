Neighbours spoilers: Jane Harris in SURPRISE wedding!

As the Wedding Expo comes to an end on Neighbours, there's an unexpected final wedding featuring blushing bride Jane... and WHO?

There’s a BIG dilemma for Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) in today’s episode of Neighbours (5:30pm/10:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul is asked to be best man at the wedding of old friends Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Des Clarke (Paul Keane). But WHO should he stand beside at the altar? Des, his oldest friend or former flame, Jane?

So yes, this means Jane has decided to take a chance on love and marry Des!

Meanwhile, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) and Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) are high on a happy vibe after their picture perfect wedding.

However, there’s still the question of how they are going to overcome their long-distance love, with Mark based in Perth looking after his ill mum, Fay, while Paige is in Queensland with her ex, Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley) and their young son, Gabe.

But could Jack have an unexpected solution to their problem?

Elsewhere, after all the romantic goings-on this week, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and her fella Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) start to question what the future holds for them.

On the last day of the Wedding Expo at Lassiters, the couple are bombarded with signs that they should get hitched!

Could there still be one more journey down the aisle for another Ramsay Street couple?

PLUS, the late-night episodes of Neighbours (10:00pm, Channel 5) hurtle to a SHOCK conclusion as Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) washes up on the beach!

But is Toadie dead or alive?

Just as Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is ready to leave the island with Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), she accidentally discovers Toadie and her missing sister Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) phones in Finn’s belonging – and realises he’s been lying to her!

Elsewhere, Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) stumbles upon the underground mine where Bea and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are trapped.

But just as Gary is about to rescue the ladies, Finn makes an unexpected appearance…

There are DOUBLE episodes of Neighbours all this week airing at 5:30pm and 10:00pm on Channel 5