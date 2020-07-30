Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Jane Harris’s daughter Nicolette in town?

There's a new arrival in Erinsborough in the shape of Jane's daughter Nicolette on Neighbours. But WHY is Nicolette conflicted about helping Jane?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is rather worried about friend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) after their cryptic phonecall on yesterday’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So, Terese has secretly reached out to Jane’s daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) who is based in Canberra – to see if she might check-in on her mum.

However, there is a suprise in store when Nicolette turns up looking for Terese at Lassiters!

But WHY does Nicolette seem conflicted about helping Jane? WHAT is the reason behind their family fallout?

Drowning her sorrows at The Waterhole, Nicolette bumps into an attractive Ramsay Street resident who may be able to put a smile back on her face!

But WHO is it?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his hubby, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) both stress-out when Emmett Donaldson’s (Ezra Justin) rebel brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) takes him into the city and the pair stay out into the early hours.

Aaron and David are further alarmed when foster teenager, Emmett reveals his plans to move in with Brent, who claims he is going to get an apartment.

Annoyed about the bad influence Brent is having on Emmett, Aaron has an unexpected solution to the problem.

However, David may not like it.

Just WHAT is Aaron proposing?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5