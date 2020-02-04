Neighbours spoilers: Will Jane Harris’s secret be REVEALED?

When Terese meets up with Jane and decides to do some digging, will she find out the REAL reason Jane has returned to Erinsborough?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is on a mission to find out why her husband Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) former flame Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is back in town on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jane has a definite spring in her step and a newfound zest for life. But the one-time Ramsay Street resident remains mysterious about the REAL reason she has returned to Erinsborough.

Will Terese get to the bottom of the mystery? And why is Jane later seen crying alone in her hotel room at Lassiters?

Meanwhile, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is furious with boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) for buying an illegal gun as part of his plan to trap Zenin Alexio (Axle Whitehead).

But the question is, will Zenin now be arrested? Or has Ned just made things worse and increased the threat of danger for him and Yashvi?

Elsewhere at Lassiters, general manager Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has an idea for a wedding expo.

Chloe plans to use her Royal connections to convince Princess Mary of Denmark to allow her to display her wedding dress at the expo.

But when boss Paul gives her idea the thumbs down, will Chloe go ahead with her plans despite his opposition?

