Neighbours spoilers: WATCH OUT.. bad boy Kane Jones is back!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is out of a job after that unfortunate laundry room incident at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In need of some money to pay his way now that he is living at the Kennedy house, Hendrix and pal, Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) cook-up a plan to get involved in some blackjack games.

The lads find out about a private game being held, and have a crafty plan to cheat and win themselves some BIG money.

But they’d better beware, since the game is being hosted by none other than bad boy, Kane Jones (Barry Conrad), the dodgy dude who once got Ned Willis (Ben Hall) involved in that underground fight club…

Watch out, fellas!

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) are both feeling uncomfortable after their night together.

The longtime friends can’t deny there is an attraction between them. But the trouble is, Clive’s unsuspecting ex, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is still hoping to get back together with him.

Is Sheila setting herself up for BIG heartbreak at Christmas?

