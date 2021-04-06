Neighbours spoilers: Karl Kennedy is ANGRY with Olivia Bell

Karl Kennedy loses his cool with Olivia again after she accuses him of pushing her down the stairs on Neighbours. Will he make things worse?

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) is in BIG trouble after Olivia Bell’s (Alyce Platt) SHOCK accusation on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Olivia claims doctor Karl pushed her down the stairs during their confrontation at Erinsborough High School!

Karl tries to convince policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) that he is innocent.

Olivia slipped and fell and it was an accident.

Angry over Olivia’s accusation, Karl confronts the author in hospital.

But is Karl about to make things a LOT worse for himself?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) return from their mum Fay’s funeral in Adelaide.

Aaron is struggling to find a way to mourn his mum and honour her memory.

Can Aaron’s husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) find a way to support Aaron in his time of grief?

Chloe is trying to put on a brave face after the funeral.

But returning home to the empty Brennan house is an emotional reminder of Fay’s passing.

Luckily, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is on hand to provide support.

However, where do the ladies stand after Chloe propositioned Nicolette just after Fay’s death?

Are things going to be super-awkward?

Or can Chloe and Nicolette resolve to move forward as just good friends?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5