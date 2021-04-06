Neighbours spoilers: Karl Kennedy gets ARRESTED!

Karl Kennedy tries to make things right with Olivia after her unfortunate accident on Neighbours. But he manages to make things a LOT worse...

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) feels terrible over the part he played in Olivia Bell’s (Alyce Platt) accident on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) meet with Olivia at Harold’s Cafe.

Karl apologises for his threatening behaviour on the day of their confrontation at Erinsborough High School.

However, Karl’s attempt to smooth things over with Olivia backfires…

Policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) later arrives at the Kennedy house with SHOCK news.

Olivia has given a new statement to the police.

She now claims that Karl has admitted to being responsible for her terrible tumble down the stairs!

The Kennedy family is stunned as Karl is ARRESTED!

Meanwhile, things are emotional at the Rebecchi house.

Dipi (Sharon Johal) feels terrible that young Nell (Scarlet Anderson) is so upset about her and Shane’s upcoming departure.

Dipi is in a spin over what to do.

She is now unsure whether moving to Sydney is a good idea after all.

So does this mean the BIG move is off?

Elsewhere, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is looking forward to spending some fun time with his girlfriend, Roxy (Zima Anderson).

However, everytime he turns around, Roxy is joined at the hip with his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann).

Kyle and Roxy head to The Flamingo Bar for some sun and cocktails.

But guess WHO is joining the party too!

Will Kyle put his foot down and put an end to Roxy and Sheila’s antics?

ALSO, watch out for the first appearance of lifeguard, Jesse Porter.

The new character is played by Cameron Robbie, younger brother of ex-Neighbours star, Margot Robbie

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5