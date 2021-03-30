Neighbours spoilers: Will Karl Kennedy get ARRESTED?

Karl Kennedy finds himself under suspicion after Olivia's unexpected tumble down the stairs on Neighbours. But WHO gives Karl a fake alibi?

Things are not looking good for Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is alarmed when she discovers Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) fell down the stairs during a confrontation with Karl at Erinsborough High School!

As unconscious Olivia is rushed to hospital, Karl tries to explain it was an accident.

But when policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) starts asking questions, will Karl become a suspect?

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) makes matters worse by coming-up with a cover story for Karl.

But Hendrix’s lie leads to Karl looking even more guilty!

Meanwhile, the Rebecchi family is planning a SURPRISE celebration for Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) 20th wedding anniversary.

But little do they know, Shane and Dipi have made the decision to move to Sydney to be closer to their other kids, Kirsha and Jay!

How will everyone at the Rebecchi house react when Shane and Dipi reveal their BIG news?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5