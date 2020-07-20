Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Karl Kennedy bump into on holiday?

Karl Kennedy may be on holiday and away from Erinsborough but in today's episode of Neighbours he still manages to bump into a former Ramsay Street resident!

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) and his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are still away from Erinsborough on holiday on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The couple have now reached capital city Perth.

While out sight-seeing, Karl unexpectedly bumps into a former Ramsay Street resident who is in an emotional state!

WHO is it? And what can Karl do to help a friend in need?

CLUE: We last saw this character on screen during the 35th anniversary of Neighbours back in March.

Meanwhile, back in Ramsay Street, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is reeling from the discovery she is pregnant!

Under different circumstances, this would be BIG, happy news for Chloe.

But since she has been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, it could complicate the pregnancy.

WHAT will Chloe decide to do? And can she find the right time to break the news to husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)?

Elsewhere, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) has been thinking about Shaun Watkins’s (Brad Moller) invitation to move to Switzerland with their baby daughter, Aster.

It seems like it could be the perfect happy ending for Elly.

But is she really ready to leave her friends and family behind on Ramsay Street?

And how will Elly’s younger sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) react to the news of Elly’s potential move?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5