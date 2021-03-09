Neighbours spoilers: Karl Kennedy is NOT pleased to see this character!

There's an unwelcome surprise in store for Karl Kennedy when his one-time girlfriend/author, Olivia Bell returns to Erinsborough!

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) gets an unwelcome surprise on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The doctor is down at Harold’s Cafe where he comes face-to-face with Oliva Bell (Alyce Platt)!

Remember, Olivia?

She caused a whole lot of trouble last year when she wrote a tell-all book about killer, Finn Kelly.

The Kennedy family were disgusted by the book, which basically blamed them for Finn’s crimes.

However, it seems Olivia wants to make amends.

She wants to write a new version of The Devil You Know, and set the record straight.

But how will Karl’s wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) react when Olivia approaches her to tell her side of the story?

Can Olivia be trusted?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is hoping he has another chance to get his business up-and-running again after THAT poisoning scandal.

However, after Kyle clashes with tram owner Karl over ways to reboot The 82 in the wake of the scandal, he’s in for an unwelcome SHOCK…

