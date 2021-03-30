Neighbours spoilers: Karl Kennedy causes a SHOCK accident!

Karl Kennedy has had enough of author Olivia hassling his wife Susan on Neighbours. But when Karl confronts Olivia DISASTER strikes...

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) is pleased his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is no longer helping Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) with her new book on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

However, Olivia’s publisher is putting pressure on her to get Susan involved to tell her side of the story about Finn Kelly.

Afraid her book deal is about to go down the drain, Olivia continues to hassle Susan, hoping she will change her mind.

However, when Karl finds out that Olivia is pressuring Susan, he loses his cool…

After a very public showdown with Olivia at The Waterhole, Karl’s anger and frustrations boil over.

In the heat of the moment, he confronts Olivia again.

And this time something TERRIBLE happens…

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is intrigued when a mystery guy, Khari Breen (Kulan Farah) contacts her.

Khari claims to have information about the mystery ring found where Roxy was attacked on the uni campus.

However, it soon becomes clear that Khari doesn’t know anything and is just trying to score a date with Roxy!

Roxy decides to team-up with Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) to teach time-waster, Khari a lesson he won’t forget!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) return from their romantic break.

Yashvi is excited to discover her parents, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi (Sharon Johal) have rediscovered a romantic spark.

Yashvi wants to plan a surprise celebration for Shane and Dipi’s wedding anniversary.

But little does she know that Dipi is keeping something from Shane that could derail the family’s newfound happiness…

