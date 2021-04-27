Neighbours spoilers: Will Karl Kennedy get SUSPENDED?

Now that Olivia has been sent packing, Karl Kennedy is hoping it's back to business as usual on Neighbours. But he's about to get some BAD news...

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) is happy to see the back of Oliva Bell on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unfortunately, Karl’s angry clash with Olivia hasn’t done wonders for his reputation.

Word has got around about Olivia’s claim that Karl pushed her down the stairs at Erinsborough High School.

Then local busybody, Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) refuses treatment from Karl at the hospital.

Hospital boss Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) suggests Karl take some time off work until things cool down.

Has Karl Kennedy’s professional reputation been RUINED?

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is mortified after being caught out over the misdirected packages.

Trouble is, Sheila has already given some of the expensive fashion items away to some of the neighbours!

Sheila is determined to make things right with the other Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton).

But will she end up making the situation worse?

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is excited that businesswoman Sheila might be interested in buying The Hive.

Paul gets Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to help schmooze Sheila.

However, Paul isn’t being entirely honest with Sheila about the state of his various businesses.

Will Sheila find out the truth about Paul’s lies before she signs on the dotted line?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5