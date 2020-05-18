Neighbours spoilers: There’s a blast from the past for Karl Kennedy!

WHO is the mystery woman who puts a smile back on Karl Kennedy's face on Neighbours? With his marriage in trouble will Karl play away from home?

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) marriage has run into trouble since all that deadly business with Finn Kelly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susan has been refusing to take doctor Karl’s advice on board about her health. Plus she still feels he partly blames her for allowing Finn to move into the Kennedy house in the first place.

After their latest bust-up, Karl is drowning his sorrows at The Waterhole when he runs into an old flame, Olivia Bell (played by Alyce Platt, last seen on screen as Olivia back in 2012).

As the couple reminisce about old times over some drinks, will Karl return to his naughty bad ways of the past and play away from home?

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is looking foward to spending the day with first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) and his kids, Nell and Hugo.

However, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is increasingly uneasy at seeing Toadie and Dee back together again.

Aware of her reservations, Dee decides to confront Dipi about what’s going on. Will Dipi agree to give Dee a chance for happiness again with Toadie?

But could Toadie and Dee’s happiness be under threat from Dee’s twin sister, Andrea Somers (also played by Madeleine West)?

During a prison visit, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) decides to warn Toadie and Dee that she suspects fellow prison inmate Andrea is up to something that involves Toadie and Andrea’s young son, Hugo.

Could Andrea be trying to get her hands on Hugo again?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5