Neighbours spoilers: Karl and Susan Kennedy CLASH over the book!

Susan Kennedy has decided to collaborate with Olivia Bell on a new version of her book on Neighbours. But Susan's husband, Karl is NOT happy...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) is determined to set the record straight about what life was really like with Finn Kelly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So she has decided to collaborate with author Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) on a new version of her book, The Devil You Know.

However, Susan’s husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) is desperate to change her mind.

Karl does not trust ambitious Olivia, after all the previous trouble she has caused.

And he doesn’t think it will be good for Susan’s mental health to re-live memories of killer Finn and his crimes.

But it seems Susan’s mind is made up.

Is this all going to end in disaster?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are excited about working together at the Tram again.

However, Kyle is in for a SHOCK when Karl reveals some new terms and conditions.

Karl will only lease the Tram to Kyle again, if accident-prone Roxy is NOT involved!

What will Kyle do?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) are taking steps to getting their marriage back on track.

Their daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) couldn’t be happier.

But Yashvi’s boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is concerned Yashvi is a little too obsessed with Shane and Dipi’s reunion.

How will headstrong Yashvi react when Ned warns her to mind her own business, and let her parents work through their problems on their own?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5