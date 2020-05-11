Neighbours spoilers: There’s bad news for Karl and Susan Kennedy?

After Susan Kennedy is seen losing her temper with student Mackenzie on Neighbours will crafty Claudia use the situation to her advantage?

Claudia Watkins (played by guest star Kate Raison) has been waiting for just the right moment to launch her custody battle for baby Aster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Aster’s mum Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) currently in prison, and stressed-out Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) struggling to look after Aster, it looks like now might be the time…

After Claudia witnesses headmistress Susan lose her temper with school student Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), she realises she has even more ammunition for her plans to get custody of her granddaughter, Aster.

Will cunning Claudia play her final card?

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is trying to keep the peace following the BIG family fallout between her husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), his son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Paul’s granddaughter, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).

David is still furious that Paul won’t sell his share of the gym he co-owns with David’s husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Harlow is now staying at Number 24, after an argument with Paul over her relationship with boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Can Terese find a way to convince both David and Harlow to give Paul another chance?

Or could this family fallout become permanent?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5