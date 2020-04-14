Neighbours spoilers: WHO broke into the Kennedy house?

Sheila Canning is the prime suspect after a break-in at the Kennedy house on Neighbours. But is the grieving mum responsible... or someone else?

The Kennedy family are shaken after the break-in at Number 22 on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Police detectives Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor) and Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) are quickly on the case.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl can only wonder if neighbour Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is somehow responsible.

After all, Sheila is holding a grudge against the Kennedy family, blaming Susan for what happened with twisted Finn Kelly, which led to the recent death of Sheila’s son, Gary.

Could Sheila be responsible after her angry outburst at them?

Meanwhile, grieving Sheila has an axe to grind with doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who she also blames for failing to recognise that patient Finn was a danger to the community.

Sheila is on the warpath and intends to use her connection to doctor boyfriend Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) to get David sacked from his job at the hospital!

But she changes her tune when David has an idea for a way to help Sheila feel heard and supported after Gary’s death.

But WHAT is David’s idea?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) returns home from hospital, still devastated by the death of her mum, Prue Wallace, who was an accidental victim of wicked Finn’s plotting.

However, when Harlow’s granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers the teenager has been listening to her mum’s final voicemail over and over again, he becomes concerned.

But when Paul tries to take action and get Harlow to stop, disaster strikes…

