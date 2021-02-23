Neighbours spoilers: It all KICKS OFF between Kyle Canning and Levi!

Kyle Canning is furious when the tram gets shut down on Neighbours. But he's even angrier when he finds out WHO reported him to the council...

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) is devastated that The 82 has been shutdown by Erinsborough Council on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But it’s a double blow since it was Kyle’s policeman cousin, Levi (Richie Morris) who reported Kyle to the council!

As accusations fly back and forth, Sheila (Colette Mann) finds herself caught in the crossfire as cousins, Kyle and Levi, argue over what has happened.

But with the tram now shut down pending an investigation into the poisoning incident, the future is suddenly looking uncertain for Kyle…

Elsewhere, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) enjoys spending some quality time with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), even though she feels everyone else is against the relationship.

But things are looking-up when Shane reveals he’s into bush ballads and Amy talks him into writing a song just for her!

Wondering what he has let himself in for, Shane attempts to write the perfect bush ballad for his girlfriend.

But will it be the kind of song that Amy was expecting to hear?

