Neighbours spoilers: Will Kyle Canning break Roxy’s heart?

Kyle Canning faces a difficult dilemma. He must choose between rebooting his business... or loyalty to his girlfriend, Roxy on Neighbours.

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) is unsure what to do about Karl Kennedy’s (Alan Fletcher) ultimatum on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Karl will only lease the Tram back to Kyle if his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is NOT involved.

It seems Roxy is bad for business after THAT poisoning incident with deathcap mushrooms!

Kyle doesn’t want to lose out on another chance to run The 82 restaurant at the Tram again.

But how is he going to break the news to Roxy that she is sacked even before the business is up and running again?

Meanwhile, Fay Brennan (Zoe Betram) asks for nurse Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) help in organising a secret meeting with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).

Fay has something BIG to discuss with legal eagle Toadie about the future.

But she’s not ready to tell her children, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) or Aaron (Matt Wilson) yet.

However, Toadie jumps to the WRONG conclusion about Fay’s request.

Nicolette reels when Toadie confronts her in his office and makes a SHOCK allegation against her…

