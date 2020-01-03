Neighbours spoilers: WHO did Kyle Canning hook-up with?

Kyle Canning's ex-girlfriend Amy Williams has only been gone from Neighbours for five minutes and he's already made a move on someone else!

It’s the morning after the night before for Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Ramsay Street neighbours got a bit too close for comfort after a boozy night together.

However, it seems Roxy’s not looking to get involved with heartbroken Kyle, who only just broke-up with his girlfriend Amy Williams.

But after rejecting Kyle’s advances, Roxy is left feeling degraded when Kyle implies he thought she would be up for it. Rude!

Hurt by Kyle’s behaviour, down-in-the-dumps Roxy shares her woes with co-worker Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), who might be having a few stern words with Mr Kyle Canning…

Meanwhile, Elly Conway’s (Jodi Anasta) adventures in motherhood have got off to a stressful start.

Luckily she has her ex Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) to help her with baby Aster and he’s loving spending time with his new niece.

But after their too-close-for-comfort moment on Christmas Day, are Elly and Finn getting a bit too cosy playing happy families with Aster?

The blossoming feelings between the pair can only mean trouble and heartbreak for Elly’s sister and Finn’s girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson)…

