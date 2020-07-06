Neighbours spoilers: Will Kyle Canning find out about Roxy and Levi?

Will it officially be game over for Kyle Canning and Roxy on Neighbours if he finds out that she flirted with and kissed his cousin, Levi?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) decide not to take their kiss any further on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But little do they know, the damage is already done!

Roxy remains unaware that Levi is the cousin of her on/off ex-lover, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

If the truth comes out, Kyle probably ain’t gonna be happy!

Will he find out what happened?

Meanwhile, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough from Switzerland!

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is being hassled by a journalist over the allegations in Olivia Bell’s tell-all book about Finn Kelly.

But Shaun puts a stop to all that, and Elly couldn’t be more grateful.

As the pair spend time together at the Kennedy house with their baby daughter, Aster, could it be that some of the old spark is still there between them?

Watch this space!

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) still hasn’t forgiven Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) over the turn of events that led to his young son, Hugo being snatched by Dee’s scheming twin sister, Andrea Somers.

However, after a visit to see Dee’s mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) in prison, will Toadie have a change of heart after Heather tries to convince Toadie that Dee still loves him?

The question is, has Toadie left it too late to win Dee back?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5