Neighbours spoilers: Will Kyle Canning and Roxy Willis get back together?

Roxy Willis is fed-up with how things stand between her and ex-lover Kyle on Neighbours. So she demands to know what's stopping them from getting together!

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is fed-up with her on/off relationship with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours.

Since they are currently back on the island where they first hooked-up, Roxy puts Kyle on the spot.

WHAT is stopping them from being together?

Kyle admits he does still have feelings for her, and Roxy is ready to commit to something official.

Will this pair FINALLY get back together again?

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is in a panic after Levi Canning’s (Richie Morris) sudden collapse.

Bea is puzzled when policeman Levi wants her to keep his seizure a secret.

No one in his family knows he has epilepsy and he wants to keep it that way.

But WHY?

Back in Ramsay Street, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) hasn’t failed to notice partner, Sheila Canning’s (Colette Mann) strange behaviour around grandson, Levi, who recently moved into the Canning house.

A guilty Sheila reveals she feels awkward around Levi because of something that happened in the past.

It’s a secret that could break the Canning family apart…

