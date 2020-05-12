Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Kyle Canning angry with Roxy Willis?

Has love turned to hate for Kyle Canning and Roxy on Neighbours? Kyle is annoyed when Roxy tries to help his grieving gran, Sheila...

For a moment there, it looked like Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) were gonna get together on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But then of course, Kyle hooked-up with Jessica, the gal he met at the grief support group he has been attending since the death of his dad, Gary.

So that was that.

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Roxy is worried that Kyle’s grieving gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) is becoming obsessed with Gary the pigeon, who may or may not be the spirit of her late son.

But when well-meaning Roxy tries to offer Sheila some advice on the matter, she accidentally upsets her.

Kyle is not happy when he finds out Roxy is involving herself in Canning family business and rudely warns her to back-off!

Will Kyle and Roxy ever see eye-to-eye again?

Meanwhile, it’s the aftermath of THAT kiss between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West).

With the spark reignited between them, Dee suggests she could move back to Erinsborough permanently.

But deep down, is Toadie really ready to move on from his late wife, Sonya and start a new chapter with Dee?

Elsewhere, down at Lassiters, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is ready to get stuck into his new project, the relaunch of the Lassiters rooftop pool.

However, the dream project could soon become a nightmare when Ned finds himself caught in the middle of bossmen, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), who both have very different ideas for the event.

Can Ned find a way to juggle the needs of multiple bosses?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5