Neighbours spoilers: Will Kyle Canning survive a SHOCK accident!

It's not looking good for Kyle Canning when he is accidentally knocked down by Bea's sabotaged van on Neighbours! Will he survive?

Nobody knows that Ned Willis’s (played by Ben Hall) stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) is very much still alive and lurking about Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Scarlett also has a score to settle with Ned’s ex-girlfriend, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) after overhearing garage mechanic Bea criticizing her.

So Scarlett has secretly tampered with the brakes on Bea’s van.

However, it’s Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) who gets behind the wheel of Bea’s van when she borrows the vehicle while her own car is still being serviced at the garage.

Disaster strikes when Terese suddenly loses control of the vehicle and accidentally hits neighbour, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)…

Will Terese and Kyle both survive the crash?

Back in Ramsay Street, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) confronts her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) over the coincidence that nurse Nicolette was working in London around the same time Jane’s nan, Mrs Mangel passed away a few years ago.

Jane reels from the SHOCK revelation of a confrontation between Nicolette and Mrs Mangel, just before she passed away!

Was Nicolette somehow responsible for what happened?

