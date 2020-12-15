Neighbours spoilers: Kyle Canning gets some SHOCK news!

When Kyle Canning gets a call from his ex-girlfriend, Georgia, he discovers some heartbreaking news about a loved one on Neighbours...

There is some terrible news in store for Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Kyle gets a call from his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Brooks who breaks the news that their beloved dog Bossy’s brain tumour has returned.

Kyle decides he must fly to Germany, where Georgia lives, to say a proper goodbye to Bossy.

But how does Kyle’s current girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) feel about him spending quality time with his ex-girlfriend?

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) bumps into her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) at Erinsborough Hospital.

The pair haven’t had a lot to do with each other, since Sheila came clean and admitted that she tampered with her grandson, Levi’s (Richie Morris) medical test results so the policeman wouldn’t lose his job.

But as Clive supports Sheila over all the recent drama involving Levi and his one-time attacker, Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher), could it be there is still a hint of romance between Sheila and Clive?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, scheming Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is deciding what to do about the blossoming romance between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman).

If Nicolette manages to drive Toadie and Audrey apart, she could be one step closer to send her frenemy packing from Erinsborough and back to Canberra!

