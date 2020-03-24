Neighbours spoilers: Kyle Canning gets a nice SURPRISE!

Kyle Canning is dreading returning to work at The 82 after the death of his dad Gary on Neighbours. However, he's about to get some unexpected helping hands!

It’s a terrible time for grieving Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) as he prepares to return to work at The 82 for the first time since the death of his dad Gary on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But as Kyle prepares to re-open the tram restaurant, which he and Gary ran together, he’s in for a nice surprise when he receives helping hands from unexpected places, as the neighbours band together to support him.

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is still grieving over the death of close friend, Gary.

Dipi’s husband, Shane is unsure how best to help her. It wasn’t that long ago that the couple were on the verge of breaking-up after Shane found out Gary and Dipi had kissed.

However, with Shane at a loss over how to help, will Dipi start believing that he isn’t being supportive of her feelings?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is starting to question his future as a doctor, after everything that happened with Finn Kelly.

But could David’s brother-in-law, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) have a solution that could help ease David’s guilty conscience and give him a better insight into Finn’s dark and disturbed mind?

