Neighbours spoilers: WHO shows Kyle Canning some tough love?

Kyle Canning is still wallowing in his misery after his pre-Christmas break-up on Neighbours. But somebody thinks it's time he got his act together!

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) has been totally down-in-the-dumps since his girlfriend Amy Williams broke-up with him and moved to New York with her teenage son Jimmy on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kyle struck out with neighbour Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) on the rebound, and now it seems his confidence is at an all-time low.

Determined to boost his spirits, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) approaches Kyle about heading up the Buddy Club mentor programmes.

But after Kyle complains he’s not the right man for the job, someone close to home SNAPS and gives him a tough talking to!

Will their words of wisdom snap Kyle out of his misery?

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) at Lassiters.

Her job as General Manager is on the line, after she was caught working together with her former boss and mentor Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who has been forbidden to get involved in hotel business since she stepped down from her job over the hidden cameras/sex tape scandal.

But Chloe’s left feeling even worse when she overhears a conversation between Terese and Chloe’s husband Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards). WHAT does Chloe overhear?

Sheila realises Shane and Roxy have been getting up to some funny business and warns them to play by the rules. Sheila can’t help pointing out to Dipi that Shane and Roxy have gotten very chummy lately. Dipi begins to be concerned that Roxy is leading Shane astray…

Elsewhere, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) enjoy spending some couple time together before her trip to Sydney.

But Yashvi’s dad Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) is unlikely to be happy when he realises Yashvi isn’t outgrowing Ned and that the couple are starting to appear closer than ever.

