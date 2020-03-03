Neighbours spoilers: Will Kyle and Gary Canning have another fight?

Will it be round two for Kyle and his dad Gary Canning on Neighbours when the pair have another angry clash over Gary and Prue's wedding plans?

Uh-oh, it looks like there’s more trouble brewing between Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) and his son Kyle (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sheila (Colette Mann) convinces her son Gary to try and clear the air with Kyle after their public fight over Gary’s whirlwind plans to marry Prudence Wallace (Denise Van Outen).

But when Gary tries to make amends with Kyle, will he just make things worse?

However, little does Gary know but the wedding could already be in jeopardy!

After snooping on her mum’s laptop, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has uncovered a SHOCK secret about Prue.

Harlow warns Prue to come clean to Gary before the wedding… or she will!

Meanwhile, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is still in a spin after his violent confrontation with his estranged dad, Trent (Peter Houghton).

Finn feels like he’s only getting through this terrible time because of the care and support of Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

But little does Elly realise, but Finn is starting to fantasise about a future with Elly and her baby daughter, Aster!

Unable to hold his true feelings in any longer, will Finn declare ALL to Elly?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) and Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) are officially back together.

But their love bubble is burst when word reaches them that the health of Mark’s mum Fay has taken a turn and he’s needed back home in Adelaide.

With Paige due back in Queensland to reunite with her son, Gabe and ex-boyfriend, Jack Callahan, will Paige and Mark give long-distance love a go?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5