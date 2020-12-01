Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning and Bea Nilsson’s SHOCK discovery!

Will the terrible truth come out when Levi Canning and Bea see Sheila secretly meeting with Nathan "Packo" Packard on Neighbours...

It looks like Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is ready to put the past behind him on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The copper has decided to write a letter to Nathan “Packo” Packard (Jackson Gallagher), one of the yobbos who attacked him years ago and left him with a head injury.

However, little does Levi know but Packo is in Erinsborough and has just started dating Levi’s neighbour, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson)…

But when Levi’s gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) decides to meet Packo and clear her own conscience about what happened all those years ago, will both Levi and Bea accidentally discover the truth about what’s been going on?

Meanwhile, everyone at Number 32 is reeling from Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) unexpected offer to have a baby for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)!

But while Aaron and David begin to consider the surprise offer, Nicolette’s mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) can’t help but worry about the BIG commitment she is about to make…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5