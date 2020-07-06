Neighbours spoilers: Why does Levi Canning COLLAPSE?

When Kyle Canning and a group of volunteers return to Pierce's infamous private island on Neighbours, will horrible history repeat itself?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) never thought he would return to the island where evil Finn Kelly killed Kyle’s dad, Gary earlier this year on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But since Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) have decided to push ahead with business plans to transform the island into an adventure camp for kids, Kyle has offered to join a group of volunteers to help get the island ship-shape.

While lots of bad things happened on this island, there was some good stuff too: Gary and Kyle shared their last happy moments together.Plus, Kyle and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) hooked-up!

Is there a chance these two could rekindle their romance back on the island? Or will horrible history repeat itself?

As Kyle’s cousin, Levi (Richie Morris) is working with Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) on the clean-up, things suddenly take a terrible turn for the worse and Levi collapses!

What’s going on?

Meanwhile back in Erinsborough, things are not going well for Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) at Erinsborough High.

He gets on the wrong side of bad lad, Louis Curtain (played by Stefan Dennis’s real-life son, Declan!) and continues to struggle with his studies.

Foster parents, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are alarmed when teacher, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) reveals Emmett has fallen behind and there’s a strong chance the teenager will have to repeat the year…

Elsewhere, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) offers some support to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), who is down-in-the-dumps after Dee Bliss’s departure from Ramsay Street.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5