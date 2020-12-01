Neighbours spoilers: Will Levi Canning forgive Bea Nilsson?

Levi Canning and Bea's friendship could be on shaky ground now that the truth about Packo and his past has been revealed on Neighbours...

Things are a bit awkward for Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The garage mechanic has just discovered her new love interest, Nathan “Packo” Packard (Jackson Gallagher) is actually one of the yobbos who attacked Levi Canning (Richie Morris) years ago and left him with a serious head injury!

Levi is just as surprised by the revelation. Especially as the copper was finally ready to confess his own romantic feelings for Bea.

But will things now be on shaky ground between Levi and Bea because of what has happened with Packo?

If only Levi’s well-meaning cousin, Kyle (Chris Milligan) hadn’t tracked down Packo in the first place.

Meanwhile, there’s still tension between Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) and his teenage son, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) after the SHOCK turn-of-events over Pierce’s poisoning.

Pierce is worried Hendrix is going to jeopardise his future because of his current bad feelings towards him for wrecking the family by having an affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal).

But Hendrix has no intention of listening to his dad’s concerns. With the end of the school year approaching, he just wants to party…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is pleased when his wife, Dipi finally agrees to talk to him about their troubled marriage.

However, Shane’s unaware that Dipi’s feelings for ex-lover, Pierce are still burning strong.

And after a cosy chat with Pierce at Harold’s Cafe, Dipi’s hopes for a future with Pierce resurface…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5