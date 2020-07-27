Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning vs Kyle Canning!

Now that Sheila Canning has revealed the SHOCK family secret on Neighbours will it all kick-off between Canning cousins Levi and Kyle?

Sheila Canning’s (played by Colette Mann) reunion with her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) may be short-lived now he’s discovered a terrible family secret she’s been keeping for years on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Years ago, Levi got beaten-up by some hoodlums, which resulted in a head injury and him developing epilepsy.

But Sheila never told the police she recognised Levi’s attackers. Their REAL target was Sheila’s other grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan), who was involved in criminal dodgy dealings at the time.

So Sheila lied to protect Kyle!

Levi is appalled that Sheila denied him justice and left him to live in fear of unknown assailants all his childhood.

Unsure how to deal with these SHOCK revelations, Levi storms off and turns to friend, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) for support.

But when Kyle later tries to make things right between Levi and Sheila, he triggers Levi’s anger and frustration… and it all threatens to kick-off between the cousins!

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, things just haven’t been right between Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) since their fallout over money matters.

When Dipi expects Shane to step-up and prioritise family matters over his work and uni studies, he lets her down again.

But WHICH Ramsay Street resident comes to Dipi’s assistance at the last moment?

